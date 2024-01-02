Galway, Cork, Dublin and Mayo account for third of 2023 road deaths

The number of road deaths in Galway, Cork, Dublin and Mayo accounted for almost 40 percent of all fatalities on Irish roads last year.

13 people lost their lives on Galway roads in 2023 – which is more than double the amount of people who died following road incidents in Galway in 2022.





Nationally, 184 people died following road incidents last year, while Road Safety Authority’s figures show the highest number of those killed were males at 78 percent

David Martin Communications officer with the RSA says the figures are heading the wrong direction.

