  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway copperfastens claim as capital of craic

Published:

Galway copperfastens claim as capital of craic
Share story:

Galway is again full to capacity this week as the city’s festival season switched seamlessly from arts to horses – and the Races took the baton from the Arts Festival after two weeks of record numbers.

Ballybrit will reach its zenith today with Ladies Day and the annual Guinness Hurdle – Diageo’s 60th year of partnership with the Galway Races – which will draw the biggest crowd of the week after yesterday’s spectacular Galway Plate Day.

There were 18,472 crossing the turnstiles on the opening day, up almost 1,400 on the same day in 2024 while 13,306 turned out for the second evening of racing, down by just 350.

More than 130,000 are expected to have flocked to Ballybrit by the time the Festival programme wraps up on Sunday with the Mad Hatters Family Fun Day – on top of over 450,000 who enjoyed the most successful Galway International Arts Festival in years.

This year’s Festival of Racing features around 800 horses in 53 races worth €2.171 million and with record prize money for both Plate and Hurdle; each of those is worth €270,000.

Off course, more than 70 pints will be sold as well as over 5,000 bottles of wine and champagne and 70,000 meals for punters who will also enjoy 50 live music acts at Ballybrit.

Caption: Taking cover from the rain at the Galway Races at Ballybrit. Photo: Iain McDonald

Get the full coverage in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Two Galway organisations make final of National Lottery Good Causes Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo organisations from Galway have been announced as ...

no_space
Galway dad’s 5k a day to mark 20 years since transplant

A Galway father of three is marking 20 years since receiving a life-saving kidney transplant this...

no_space
Slyrydes find themselves back in their happy place

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell For a moment in time half a decade ago, Slyrydes were one of t...

no_space
Locals express concerns for Portiuncula’s future

Mothers have expressed their dismay that reviews which have largely blamed the lack of resources ...

no_space
Political spin can’t disguise bad smell from Trump deal

World of Politics with Harry McGee Cheese-eating surrender monkeys.” The phrase was first used...

no_space
Modern Furbo home finished to perfection

Number 8 Gleann Na Bhfear is one of 15 detached dormer residences in an exclusive small developme...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1925 Housing need Few towns in Ireland need houses so badly as Galway. The pestiferous area...

no_space
Home with a sea view in Salthill

Want to wake up every morning and see the sea? Then this completely refurbished apartment in the ...

no_space
Little Lou’s family cookbook

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara I have a son who has the most annoying habit...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up