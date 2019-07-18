Galway conference organisers shortlisted for prestigious national award

The Galway company behind some of the city’s most prestigious conferences and events has been shortlisted for the excellence of their work at the national Event Industry Awards.

Go West Conference Management Company – established in 1995 by owner/directors Kerry O’Sullivan and Kathleen McDonagh – has been nominated for Best Professional Conference Organiser at this year’s awards.

Launched in 2009, the Event Industry Awards celebrate excellence and showcase the very highest standards in Ireland’s event industry. The EIAs is the only awards programme to accolade this excellence.

“This shortlist and the recognition by our industry peers is a huge credit to all the hard work and planning of the Go West Team,” said a delighted Kathleen McDonagh.

“Working to promote the west of Ireland is something we love doing and each new year we have strived to continually ensure that each event and conference exceeds expectations. This shortlist for our company is testament to that ongoing work,” she added.

