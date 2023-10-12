Galway conference hears school principals struggling with admin overload

A conference being held in Galway city has heard how school principals are struggling with administrative overload.

More than half of post-primary principals report stress or burnout due to organisational duties.





The National Association of Principals and Deputies will gather again today at the Galmont Hotel for day two of the event.

While Education Minister Norma Foley will address the delegates on Friday morning.

Post-primary principals are urging the Minister for Education, Norma Foley to immediately sign off on the roll out of an Administrative Officer post across all schools.

They say the administrative burden is having a massive impact on the time it allows them to interact and engage with their students.

The NAPD say that finance, procurement, HR, health and safety, and facilities management among other administrative tasks are taking priority over the ability of school principals to lead through learning.

Speaking during their annual conference in Galway NAPD President, Shane Foley recognised administrative tasks are crucial for the running of and the financial stability of schools, but said they too often take priority over what is actually important which is engaging with and offering support to our students, their parents and the whole school community

