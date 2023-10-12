Galway conference hears school principals struggling with admin overload
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A conference being held in Galway city has heard how school principals are struggling with administrative overload.
More than half of post-primary principals report stress or burnout due to organisational duties.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The National Association of Principals and Deputies will gather again today at the Galmont Hotel for day two of the event.
While Education Minister Norma Foley will address the delegates on Friday morning.
Post-primary principals are urging the Minister for Education, Norma Foley to immediately sign off on the roll out of an Administrative Officer post across all schools.
They say the administrative burden is having a massive impact on the time it allows them to interact and engage with their students.
The NAPD say that finance, procurement, HR, health and safety, and facilities management among other administrative tasks are taking priority over the ability of school principals to lead through learning.
Speaking during their annual conference in Galway NAPD President, Shane Foley recognised administrative tasks are crucial for the running of and the financial stability of schools, but said they too often take priority over what is actually important which is engaging with and offering support to our students, their parents and the whole school community
The post Galway conference hears school principals struggling with admin overload appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Councillors critical of explanation for removal of Shannon Oaks Hotel from derelict buildings register
Local councillors were left baffled this week when they heard why the Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portu...
City Council meetings to return to City Hall after €200K spend on hotel function rooms
From next month, City Councillors will hold their monthly meetings at City Hall – after a s...
University of Galway to lead research project into rare breast cancer
University of Galway is to lead an international research project into treating triple negative b...
Future contractor for Athlone to Galway greenway warned to take heed of An Bord Pleanala decision
A warning is being sent to the future contractor of the Athlone to Galway greenway in relation to...
Palestine sympathy doesn’t equate to condoning Hamas
World of Politics with Harry McGee The scale of what happened in Israel and Gaza over the past...
GeneCheck takes guess work out of medication
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Apart from the masochists among us, there ar...
Cooke and Kelly land late points as champs go through
Maigh Cuilinn 0-13 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-9 Gerard Mulreaney at Pearse Stadium THERE wa...
Brilliant Ireland stay on track to pull off something special in World Cup
Inside Track with John McIntyre NOTHING seems to spook the greatest Irish rugby team of all ti...