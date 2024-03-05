Galway company takes home renowned digital marketing award

A Galway based company has taken home a renowned digital marketing award.

Lorg Media, based in Galway City, won the Spider Award for Best in Social Media for their work with Power Pictures and TG4 on Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.





The ceremony took place in the Mansion House in Dublin.

