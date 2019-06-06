Galway company sets trend with four-day working week!

A Galway training and recruitment company is getting ahead of the global trend towards a four-day working week.

ICE Group has over 50 employees and an international client base of clients – and it has identified the importance in the change of working environment when it comes to the traditional workspace.

“Adapting the workplace to the employees needs will empower your workforce and we know will improve productivity and output,” explained Margaret Cox Director of ICE Group.

“We know that a happier and valued workforce will result in a positive working environment and company growth,”

“Working effectively now means working less – and having a three-day weekend enables people to have quality time outside of their job to do the things they want with the people they love,” she added.

ICE Group CEO Felim McDonnell said that the reaction of their clients – at home and abroad –had been ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

