Galway company scoops top prize at Tourism Industry Awards

A visionary Galway tourism operation that takes guests on a culinary odyssey through the city has scooped a major prize at the Irish Tourism Industry Awards 2019 in Dublin.

Galway Food Tours won the Best Food / Beverage Experience – one of fifteen winners chosen as best in their category from 75 shortlisted finalists.

Sheila Dignam, founder and driver of Galway Food Tours, expressed her delight with winning the award for Best Food / Beverage Experience.

“This is a great achievement for us and we are delighted to be recognised as winner – tourism is vital for the national and regional economy and we are so pleased to play our part in such a key sector,” she said.

The Awards, organised by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland, aims to encourage, recognise and celebrate excellence in the tourism sector.

Presenter, Kathryn Thomas hosted the gala evening, which took place in Dublin at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road and was attended by Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, who presented the awards.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.