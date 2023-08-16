Galway company Lally Tours expands its day tour offering
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway company Lally Tours is expanding its day tour offering
It has introduced a new day tour called “Discover the Magic of Connemara.”
It includes a stop at the 16th-century Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard, a Sheepdog Show led by renowned trainer Joe Joyce, and a visit to Cong Village
It runs Tuesday to Saturday, with the start point at Hyde Hotel on Forster Street
