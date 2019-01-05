Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based development company is planning to build more than 100 new homes in the city this year.
According to today’s Irish Times, Burkeway Homes has bought a site at Letteragh Road and plans to lodge a planning application for 105 new homes in the coming weeks.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…..
Galway company buys 7 acre city site to build more than 100 homes
