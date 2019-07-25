Galway company brings home gold

An events management company that has helped attract a series of major seminars to the city has been named as the Best Professional Conference Organiser in 2019 at the Event Industry Awards.

Go West, the Conference & Corporate Event Management Company based in Galway, came out on top at a gala awards ceremony on Friday in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin.

The evening was attended by hundreds of leading industry figures, and the past winners list includes a who’s who of Ireland’s event industry.

Speaking on their award win Kathleen McDonagh commented,” We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award, it is such a testament to all the work that is happening in the west of Ireland. We are always working towards promoting the west of Ireland and this truly is something we love doing and each new year we have strived to continually ensure that each event and conference exceeds expectations. Winning this award is a credit to all the team at Go West and all the external bodies, and businesses we work with. ”

Established in 1995 by owner/directors Kerry O’Sullivan and Kathleen Mc Donagh, the Go West team have worked on hundreds of National and International conferences providing a full range of conference management services.