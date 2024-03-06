  • Services

Services

Galway companies combine forces to promote outdoor adventure

Published:

Galway companies combine forces to promote outdoor adventure
Share story:

Two Galway companies have partnered up with the goal of promoting better health and outdoor adventure in Ireland.

Galway City based vitamin and supplement brand Revive Active have partnered with Leenane based Gaelforce Events, who organise outdoor adventure races in Ireland.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

This partnership aims to support the health and wellbeing of participants in Gaelforce events like the 10k Trilogy and Gaelforce West.

Director at Gaelforce Events, Shane Young, explained why the companies have partnered up.

The post Galway companies combine forces to promote outdoor adventure appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Frustration over glacial pace of progress on Claregalway flood relief scheme

A meeting this week heard immense frustrations over the glacial pace of progress on a long-awaite...

no_space
Mountbellew Agricultural College to host Farm Walk and Talks for regional schools

Agri Aware is set to hold Farm Walk & Talk events in Mountbellew Agricultural College tomorro...

no_space
Diverse group of women to gather for AMDAF Roundtable event in Tuam

A diverse group of women will take part in a panel discussion at an event in Tuam this weekend. T...

no_space
Coast Road into Oranmore to get major overhaul this year

The Coast Road in Oranmore – a busy commuter route into the city – is to get a major ...

no_space
Tuam area councillors push for more power on maintenance issues in private estates

There’s a push from local councillors to have more power in alleviating maintenance issues ...

no_space
Efforts intensify to establish mental health crisis team for Galway

Community Healthcare West is working to establish a mental health crisis team for Galway. It̵...

no_space
Cabinet Minister critical in response to Mairead Farrell on people “having no choice” but to emigrate

A Cabinet Minister has criticised Sinn Fein policy in a response to claims from Deputy Mairead Fa...

no_space
New electric car registrations down 16% in Galway last month

There’s been a drop in new electric car registrations so far this year in Galway compared t...

no_space
University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People

A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up