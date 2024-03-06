Galway companies combine forces to promote outdoor adventure

Two Galway companies have partnered up with the goal of promoting better health and outdoor adventure in Ireland.

Galway City based vitamin and supplement brand Revive Active have partnered with Leenane based Gaelforce Events, who organise outdoor adventure races in Ireland.





This partnership aims to support the health and wellbeing of participants in Gaelforce events like the 10k Trilogy and Gaelforce West.

Director at Gaelforce Events, Shane Young, explained why the companies have partnered up.

