Galway community employment supervisors to hear result of ballot for industrial action next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway community employment supervisors will receive the result of a ballot for industrial action next month (Nov).

In a well attended meeting, local supervisors from across the city and county gathered for the vote last evening.

It’s part of a nationwide ballot organised by SIPTU and Forsa trade unions over pension entitlements.

Regional meetings have been held in Galway, Dublin and Donegal with nine yet to take place.

The result of the ballot is expected to be announced in mid-November.