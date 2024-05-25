Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Galway City.
The event, called Circus in the Park, is Galway Community Circus’s community event as part of its annual Mayhem Youth Circus Festival.
The day will feature workshops in and outside of Galway Community Circus’s big top tent, including mixed skills, aerial, and funambulism, which is wire walking with a balancing pole.
There will also be two free shows by professional clown Fraser Hooper.
The mixed skills, aerial and funambulism workshops will run simultaneously from 11am-1pm and 2-4pm.
All events are free except for the funambulism workshops, which cost €5 and must be pre-booked online.
The aerial workshops can be booked on-site at the info tent.
Circus in the Park schedule
11am- 1pm: mixed skill, aerial and funambulism workshops
1:15-2pm: Funny Business with Fraser Hooper
2-4pm: mixed skill, aerial and funambulism workshops
4:15-5pm: Funny Business with Fraser Hooper
Full details and booking for funambulism workshops here: https://www.galwaycommunitycircus.com/events/mayhem-festival-circus-in-the-park
