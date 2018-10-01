Galway colleges join forces to launch new campaign to raise mental health awareness

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway colleges have joined forces to launch a new campaign to raise mental health awareness. (1/10)

The campaign called ‘Mental Health Mondays’, which launched today, is being led by NUI Galway Students’ Union, GMIT Students’ Union, and Please Talk – Ireland’s student-led mental health movement.

It will look at different themes which affect college students including substance abuse, self-esteem, and gambling.

Every Monday an email will be sent out to every student in NUI Galway and GMIT addressing one of the themes and providing advice and support.

A number of on-campus events will also take place such as ‘tea and chats’ where students will be given the opportunity to have a cup of tea and to talk openly about an issue affecting them in an informal space.

At 4, hear Welfare Officer of GMIT Students’ Union Emma-Louise Duffy…