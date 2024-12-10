Galway clubs honoured for Irish language commitment at Joe McDonagh Awards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Two Galway GAA Clubs were honoured for their commitment to promoting the Irish language at an awards night in honour of one of Galway GAA’s greatest ever Gaeilgoirs.
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór and Bearna CLG joined to a distinguished assembly of 70 GAA clubs from across Ireland recognised at this year’s Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha awards.
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór were presented with a gold medal for their outstanding contribution to the Irish language within their club, while Bearna CLG won bronze.
This prestigious ceremony took place at Croke Park on Friday evening, marking a significant celebration of the commitment to the Irish language within the GAA community.
Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha – in memory of Galway hurling great and GAA President Joe McDonagh – is a collaborative initiative between Glór na nGael and the GAA.
The partnership is dedicated to enhancing the presence and usage of the Irish language across GAA clubs nationwide, and these medals serve as a testament to the clubs’ ongoing efforts in integrating the Irish language into their activities and fostering its growth among their members and communities.
GAA President, Jarlath Burns, said that the Irish language was at the heart of the Gaelic Athletic Association ‘and the Fondúireacht is a wonderful scheme for promoting the language’.
“It gives me great pleasure to see that this scheme is going from strength to strength, year after year,” he said.
“I would like to congratulate all the teams that have been awarded Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha medals, especially those teams who have been awarded Gold. You have achieved something extraordinary,” he added.
Caitríona Nic Seoin, the manager of Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha said that the scheme has grown continually in the last number of years and that this year’s awards ceremony is the biggest to date.
“Each year the Glór na nGael team look forward to visiting the clubs as part of the adjudication process as we get a chance to see all of the wonderful work being done in clubs throughout the country to ensure that there is a space for the Irish language within their organisations,” she said.
Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha provides a template for clubs to carry out this work, as well as providing recognition for their achievements.
“The success of this scheme fully depends on co-operation between the clubs, Glór na nGael and Croke Park and we are very grateful to our friends in the GAA for their ongoing co-operation with us, and for the work that they carry out on the ground with the clubs. The impact of this co-operation can be seen in the significant increase in the amount of medals awarded this year,” she added.
Pictured: Evan Ó Gríofa, Delia Ní Ghríofa and Annabel Ní Conghaile from CLG Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór with the gold medal Seosamh Mhic Dhonncha award that the club received at a ceremony in Croke Park. Photo: Conor O’Mearain.
