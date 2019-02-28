Galway club gives new lease of life to ‘dead’ footballer

A ‘dead’ footballer has resurrected his soccer career at a County Galway club.

Fernando Lafuente, who came ‘back from the dead’, has been unveiled as Colga FC’s latest signing.

The Spaniard was at the centre of an international storm last November, when his former club in Dublin ‘faked’ his death to avoid playing a match.

Ballybrack FC pretended that the 29-years-old had died in a car crash in order to postpone a game against Arklow Town.

The story got legs when teams in the Leinster Senior League wore black armbands and held minutes silence in his memory.

It subsequently emerged that his death was an elaborate lie that spun out of control. Ballybrack had to backtrack, confirmed he hadn’t actually died – had just moved to Galway – and they apologised.

A well-known bookmaker then began taking bets on what team Fernando Lafuente would join next – and the software engineer was snapped-up by Colga FC just before the transfer window closed.

