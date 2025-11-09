Galway club enjoys night to remember at GAA Rounders All-Star Awards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Galway City Rapparees enjoyed a night to remember at the GAA Rounders All-Stars – coming home with the Connacht Club of the Year award and celebrating a well-deserved All-Star for Ili Tuimuaga.
The achievement was all the more laudable given that the club only started in 2021, but it also showed how far the group has come in a short time.
It was recognition of the hard graft that’s gone in on and off the pitch – from coaching and organising to fundraising, welcoming new members and building a proper club community.
Highlight of the evening was seeing Ili Tuimuaga named as a Inter Men’s All-Star. Despite this being his rookie year, Ili brings so much to his club — power, athleticism, leadership, and plenty of personality.
Galway City Rapparees now boasts more than 60 all over Galway, from all backgrounds and ages, and plenty of different sporting stories; some grew up in GAA, some played cricket, baseball or rugby.
Winning the Intermediate Men’s title this year was a huge moment for the club – not least in that it means the Rapps step up to Senior level in 2026.
“It’s a big challenge, but one we’re ready for. The hard work continues — more training, more development, and hopefully even more new faces joining the club,” said Joe Naughton.
“So if you’re in Galway and fancy trying rounders — whether you’ve played before or not — drop us a message or come along to training. Mixed teams, men’s teams, women’s teams, and a great group of people,” he added.
Pictured: Galway City Rapparees’ Cathal Crevan, Joe Naughton, Jessie Pereira, Cat Carty, Clodagh Naughton, Edel Hall, Jay Hall, Ili Tuimauga and Gavin Mulhall at the GAA Rounders All-Stars.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Druid takes Macbeth on the road
Druid has announced a three-city tour of its acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth for ea...
No derailing next phase of western corridor this time
The next phase of the Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris is now a ‘project in moti...
Events to be held across Galway for Science Week 2025
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEvents across Galway will take place from the 9th to ...
Galway Autism Partnership and Medtronic to host Special Quiet Time event
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Autism Partnership, in partnership with Medtro...
Minister of State confirms that Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris will be reopened
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister of State for Transport Sean Canney has confi...
Garda investigations underway following the discovery of a woman’s body in An Spideál
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí in Connemara are investigating the circumstanc...
Clarinbridge Triumphs at 2025 Pride of Place Awards in Limerick
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClarinbridge has been named the winner of the ‘300 – ...
Ballinasloe will be all bright for the Christmas
The fear that there would be no festive streetlights in Ballinasloe has been averted – and the go...
Historian’s research culminates in unique history through generations of Gort’s dwellers
A year ago, at the Gort launch of Guaire Magazine’s 2024 issue, historian Sr. de Lourdes Fahy mad...