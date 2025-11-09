Galway club enjoys night to remember at GAA Rounders All-Star Awards

Galway City Rapparees enjoyed a night to remember at the GAA Rounders All-Stars – coming home with the Connacht Club of the Year award and celebrating a well-deserved All-Star for Ili Tuimuaga.

The achievement was all the more laudable given that the club only started in 2021, but it also showed how far the group has come in a short time.

It was recognition of the hard graft that’s gone in on and off the pitch – from coaching and organising to fundraising, welcoming new members and building a proper club community.

Highlight of the evening was seeing Ili Tuimuaga named as a Inter Men’s All-Star. Despite this being his rookie year, Ili brings so much to his club — power, athleticism, leadership, and plenty of personality.

Galway City Rapparees now boasts more than 60 all over Galway, from all backgrounds and ages, and plenty of different sporting stories; some grew up in GAA, some played cricket, baseball or rugby.

Winning the Intermediate Men’s title this year was a huge moment for the club – not least in that it means the Rapps step up to Senior level in 2026.

“It’s a big challenge, but one we’re ready for. The hard work continues — more training, more development, and hopefully even more new faces joining the club,” said Joe Naughton.

“So if you’re in Galway and fancy trying rounders — whether you’ve played before or not — drop us a message or come along to training. Mixed teams, men’s teams, women’s teams, and a great group of people,” he added.

Pictured: Galway City Rapparees’ Cathal Crevan, Joe Naughton, Jessie Pereira, Cat Carty, Clodagh Naughton, Edel Hall, Jay Hall, Ili Tuimauga and Gavin Mulhall at the GAA Rounders All-Stars.