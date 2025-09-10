  • Services

Galway Climate Inspirations Festival takes centre stage this weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Climate Inspirations Festival is returning to the city this weekend for its second year.

The event aims to explore and celebrate climate action and sustainability through music, storytelling and talks.

Events taking place include the Terryland Forest Park family day, a climate action fair at Father Burke Park and a cycle picnic.

Community Climate Action Officer Tiarnan McCusker explains the Giob Geab event, which is taking place at the Mick Lally Theatre tomorrow evening

 

