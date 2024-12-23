Galway clergywoman hangs peace dove for people devastated by war

-
A Galway clergywoman is hanging a ‘dove of peace’ on her Christmas tree this festive season – to draw attention to the humanitarian crises caused by conflicts around the world and the efforts of Christian Aid to support those most in need.
Rev Helen Freeburn, minister of United Church Galway, is once again hanging the peace symbol on her Christmas tree this year to show her solidarity with all those whose lives have been devastated by war across the world, including people in Gaza and those who have fled civil war in Sudan.
United Church Galway, situated close to Eyre Square in Galway city centre, is a congregation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, in historic association with the Methodist Church in Ireland.
Rev Helen supports Christian Aid through her ministry by organising fundraising events and encouraging her congregation to donate to the charity.
Christian Aid supports people impacted by conflict in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. The charity also supports refugees from Sudan who have fled to South Sudan to escape a civil war that has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
Refugees living in displacement camps in South Sudan struggle to survive on the meagre rations they receive, and the support services in place are no match for the scale of the need.
Christian Aid works through local partners to help some of the most vulnerable at Wedweil refugee camp in South Sudan.
Among the tens of thousands to have reached Wedweil camp are Shede, her six-year-old daughter and her granddaughter, also aged six.
Although Shede and the girls have reached the relative safety of Wedweil, their fight for survival is not over. Food shortages and sky-high inflation make food and everyday essentials unaffordable.
Thanks to funding from Irish Aid and the Scottish Government, Christian Aid and its partner Smile Again Africa Development Organisation (SAADO) made a small cash grant to Shede, helping her buy nutritious food and essentials such as cooking pots. To date, the charity has supported 4,550 people at Wedweil in this way.
Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Rev Helen for helping to raise awareness of the devastating impact of war.
“We’ve all seen the terrible images of war on our TV screens this year and it’s important, especially at Christmas, that we remember the countless people impacted by conflict,” she said.
“Here at home, we’re looking forward to our Christmas celebrations but for the refugees in South Sudan who have escaped with only the clothes on their backs, there’s no room for comfort and joy.
“Thankfully, aid agencies like Christian Aid and our local partners are helping some of the most vulnerable to survive and thrive,” she added.
For more information and to support Christian Aid’s work this Christmas, visit caid.ie/Christmas.
Pictured: Rev Helen Freeburn, minister of United Church Galway, is hanging a dove of peace on her Christmas tree this festive season in solidarity with all those whose lives have been devastated by war.
