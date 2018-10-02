Galway Civil Defence carries 50 duties in first 6 months of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Civil Defence units took part in 50 engagements in the first 6 months of 2018 according to a new report.

These include searching for missing persons, responding to server weather events and supporting the emergency services.

The figures obtained from Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon show

Galway volunteers have taken part in over 500 duties since 2015.

Nationally, Civil Defence teams have completed almost 1,500 duties in the first half of 2018.