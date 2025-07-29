Galway city's PorterShed launches AI support programme for businesses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city’s PorterShed has launched an AI support programme for businesses known as AI Accelerator

After a highly competitive selection process, ten companies from Galway, Belfast, Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Kilkenny, and Wexford were chosen

The 12-week programme is designed to transform AI-first startups and corporate innovation teams into globally competitive ventures

It gives participants exclusive access to Orbit, MIT’s AI-powered platform designed specifically for entrepreneurs

In addition, PorterShed has partnered with the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) to give participating startups access to powerful computing resources

This support will allow teams to develop and test their AI products much more efficiently