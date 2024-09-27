Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley to visit iconic Westend pubs
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley is set to visit iconic pubs across the Westend this weekend.
Known as Trolley Parton, the cart will be serving fresh Dooncastle Oysters and oyster ice cream, a debut creation by Sarah de Brún of Oysome.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The trolley is part of the 70th International Oyster Festival – a three-day event hosted throughout Galway.
The post Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley to visit iconic Westend pubs appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Commendations for two Gardaí involved in rescue from water in Kinvara
Two members of the Gardaí have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue...
Blackberry Festival returns to the Aran Islands this weekend
The annual blackberry festival, Féile na bPuiteachaí returns to Inis Meáin this weekend. The Gael...
Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops fifty thousand euro
A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped fifty thousand euro in today’s draw The bond ...
Loughrea residents to protest this Sunday over pitch development struggles
A major protest is planned in Loughrea this Sunday, over struggles to get new sports facilities. ...
Well-known ATU lecturer Cáit Noone elected President of Galway Chamber of Commerce
Well known-ATU lecturer Cáit Noone has been elected President of Galway Chamber of Commerce. The ...
Step forward for Loughrea-City evening bus service as NTA approves funding
There’s been a step forward in the long-running battle for an evening bus service between L...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major housing development in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major housing development i...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanála over refusal of major housing development in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over the refusal of a major housing development i...
Two Galway restaurants named among SOUPerb Awards recipients
Two Galway restaurants have been named among the SOUPerb Awards recipients, which is decided by p...