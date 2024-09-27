Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley to visit iconic Westend pubs

Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley is set to visit iconic pubs across the Westend this weekend.

Known as Trolley Parton, the cart will be serving fresh Dooncastle Oysters and oyster ice cream, a debut creation by Sarah de Brún of Oysome.





The trolley is part of the 70th International Oyster Festival – a three-day event hosted throughout Galway.

