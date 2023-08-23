  • Services

Galway City station hosts demonstration of innovative new GardaSAFE technology

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City today hosted a demonstration of An Garda Siochana’s new innovative dispatch system – called GardaSAFE

It is now operational in three of four Regional Control Centres: the North West, South and East.

Sarah Slevin and Leah Hogarty were there and they bring us this report:

