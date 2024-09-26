Galway City selected to pilot innovative community-based cardiac arrest alert system
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City has been selected as a pilot location to test an innovative community-based cardiac arrest alert system.
The HeartSafe North-West Europe project is modelled after a successful, community-based first responder initiative in the Netherlands.
There, the survival rate for cardiac arrest is 45% – compared to a figure of just 25% in Ireland.
The project aims to create a database of all automated external defibrillators in the city, and everyone trained in cardiac first response.
Local businesses, clubs and organisations – and anyone trained as a CFR – are being urged to get involved by logging onto HeartBeatNow.ie.
Speaking to Chris Benn, Paul Huguenin, of the Dutch Heart Foundation says he believes greater outcomes can be achieved in Galway
