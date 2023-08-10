  • Services

Galway City rents up 12% as average moves closer to €2000 per month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City rents are up by 12 percent over the past year – with the average now standing at €1,867 a month.

Analysis by Daft.ie shows Galway city is the third-most expensive area for renting, behind Dublin and Wicklow.

Meanwhile rents across county Galway rose by more than 20 percent over the past 12 months, with the average now €1,438.

Leitrim is by far the cheapest county with an average rent of just over €1 thousand – while South County Dublin is the highest at €2,600.

Nationally, the average rent is now €1,792 and report author Ronan Lyons says a lack of supply is continuing to impact pricing:

