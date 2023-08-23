Galway city pubs shine at prestigious Bar of the Year awards
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway city pubs have been recognised at this years Bar of the Year Awards.
Among the gold awards were- Blake’s Bar for Bar Food of the Year, Caribou for Craft Bar of the Year and The Hyde for Hotel Bar of the Year.
Sonny Molloy’s took home silver for Whiskey Bar of the Year and Tigh Nora for Gin Bar of the Year.
The Front Door pub won bronze for City Bar of the Year, while The Hyde won their second prize of the night with bronze winner of Gin Bar of the Year.
Conor Moloney from An Pucan scooped up the coveted title of Bar Manager of the Year.
Meanwhile, Cork’s Paladar Bar won the overall prize of Ireland’s Bar of the Year for 2023.
