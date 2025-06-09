Galway city public event to mark Infant Mental Health Awareness Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public event will take place in the city tomorrow to mark Infant Mental Health Awareness Week.

It’s organised by the Galway City Early Years Group and will focus on the vital role of early relationships in shaping a child’s wellbeing.

It’s open to all, particularly expecting parents, and parents or caregivers of babies and infants up to 3 years of age.

The event takes place at the Radisson Red at Crown Square tomorrow morning from 9.30am and registration is required.