Galway city pay and display machines out of action due to legal issues

Pay and display machines around Galway city are currently out of order – due to legal action taken against the city council.

It comes just a day after the machines moved away from accepting card payments, prompting a considerable backlash.

It’s been just one day since the pay and display machines stopped taking card payments – and now you can’t pay with cash either.

Galway City Council says the machines are out of order until further notice, and the ban on cash is beyond their control.

It says it undertook a tender process in early 2024 for the supply of payment and maintenance services.

But an unsuccessful bidder later lodged a judicial review at the High Court – and now the local authority has to wait for the outcome of that process.

So if you can’t pay by card and you can’t pay by cash – how do you pay?

Galway City Council says by using a Payzone outlet, the new Galway City Parking App, online payment, or payment over the phone.