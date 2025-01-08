  • Services

Services

Galway city pay and display machines out of action due to legal issues

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway city pay and display machines out of action due to legal issues
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pay and display machines around Galway city are currently out of order – due to legal action taken against the city council.

It comes just a day after the machines moved away from accepting card payments, prompting a considerable backlash.

It’s been just one day since the pay and display machines stopped taking card payments – and now you can’t pay with cash either.

Galway City Council says the machines are out of order until further notice, and the ban on cash is beyond their control.

It says it undertook a tender process in early 2024 for the supply of payment and maintenance services.

But an unsuccessful bidder later lodged a judicial review at the High Court – and now the local authority has to wait for the outcome of that process.

So if you can’t pay by card and you can’t pay by cash – how do you pay?

Galway City Council says by using a Payzone outlet, the new Galway City Parking App, online payment, or payment over the phone.

More like this:
no_space
Volunteers working with 125kg of salt to tackle worst icy footpaths across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMVolunteers are working with 125kg of salt to tackle t...

no_space
Two workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were two workplace fatalities recorded in Galwa...

no_space
22 Galway projects among those on display from today for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM22 projects from ten Galway schools are among the 550...

no_space
Many schools in Galway closed or delayed opening times due to orange weather alert

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMany schools across Galway city and county will be cl...

no_space
Art@Work 21 comes of age with launch of annual staff exhibition at UHG

A host of multi-talented staff across Galway’s health services showed their artistic side once ag...

no_space
Galway teacher wins €100k in Rape Crisis Centre draw

A Galway city teacher got the Christmas present of a lifetime when she won the top prize at the w...

no_space
HSE urges patients to consider alternatives to hospitals for treatment

The HSE has urged patients to consider alternative treatment options to the Emergency Department,...

no_space
Closures on Salmon Weir Bridge from tomorrow to facilitate continuing inspection works

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3 days of closures on the Salmon Weir Bridge in the c...

no_space
Two Status Orange Low Temperature and Ice warnings to hit Galway with only 8 hour respite

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSchools and businesses will have to make decisions ab...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up