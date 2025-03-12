Galway city parking fees income down by over €80,000 this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city’s parking fee income was down by over €86,000 during the first two months of the year.

The majority of the loss happened in January – with income down by €70,000, or 34 percent, compared to January 2024.

The main reason cited at City Hall was due to the grace period introduced while parking meters were out of action.

Issues still remain with eight of the 90 metres across the city, with six of them requiring significant works that may take another three weeks to repair.

Independent City Councillor Mike Cubbard has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the situation: