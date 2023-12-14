Galway City Museum to host special event to remember Eileen Quinn
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City Museum will later today host an event to remember Eileen Quinn, a young mother killed by passing Auxiliaries outside her home near Gort in 1920 in front of her three children.
Orla Higgins, documentary maker and grandniece of Eileen, will speak about the killing while there will be poetry recitals from Eileen’s grandson Michael Quinn.
The event will explore the suggestion that WB Yeats in his poem ‘Nineteen Hundred and Nineteen’ may have left a subtle clue about those who played a role in her killing or in the subsequent cover-up.
Brendan McGowan, Education Officer at Galway City Museum will talk about ‘The Activities of D Company Auxiliaries in Galway and Yeats’s ‘scot-free’.
The event, which is free of charge, runs in the Museum Education Room from 5 to 7pm and booking is recommended.
