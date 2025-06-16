Galway City moves into top ten clean areas but Ballybane among most littered

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Centre is in the top ten clean towns and cities across Ireland, according to the latest IBAL Litter Survey.

However, Ballybane is ranked among the most-littered in the rankings, with the Industrial Estate, Village and Recycling Facility at the shopping centre noted for being litter blackspots.

Galway City Centre meanwhile is ‘Cleaner than European Norms’, with major thanks to areas including Galway Famine Ship Memorial, Galway Shopping Centre, IDA Galway Business Park and The Prom.

However, the survey also noted that UHG continues to be plagued by heavy levels of cigarette butts, while the South Park Jetty was heavily littered.

Irish Business Against Litter’s Conor Horgan says overall, our towns and cities are shaping up well.