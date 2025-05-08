  • Services

Galway City Metropolitan Area growth strategy raised in Dáil

Published:

Galway City Metropolitan Area growth strategy raised in Dáil
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway City Metropolitan Area growth strategy has been raised in the Dáil

Galway West Deputy John Connolly told the chamber that issues around funding, governance and planning need to be re-evaluated in order for the city to grow

The Fianna Fáil deputy said Galway’s future development is at risk as the city’s growth has been below average since 2016

Deputy Connolly said rail service in particular need to be re-evaluated in order for growth to begin

