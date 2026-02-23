Galway City man (35) in court on child porn charges
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 2 minutes read
By Ronan Judge
A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged with possession of child abuse material at his home in Galway City.
The man, who cannot be identified at this stage of proceedings, is charged with three offences contrary to section 6 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.
It is alleged that on July 10, 2021 at his home address, the man was in possession of child pornography — child sexual abuse material — retrieved from cloud-based storage material associated with two different Gmail accounts.
A third charge alleges the material was found on an MSI Geoforce GTX hard-drive.
At Galway District Court, Sergeant Claire Heneghan handed in a schedule of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution and told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Criminal Court, with consent for the man to be sent forward on a signed plea of guilty, should it arise.
Sgt Heneghan confirmed to the court that a publication order was also being sought.
Defence barrister, Garry McDonald BL, asked that disclosure be supplied to instructing solicitor, Brian Gilmartin, to allow for consideration of a signed plea.
There was no objection to bail and the accused must surrender his passport and not apply for any replacement documents.
He must also notify Gardaí of any change in address and phone number and sign on once a week at a Garda station.
Mr McDonald said his client was working but given the serious nature of the charges, asked that legal aid be assigned in the name of Mr Gilmartin.
Judge Valerie Corcoran agreed the charges were serious and granted the application “in the interests of justice”.
The case was adjourned to March 16.
