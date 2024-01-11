Galway city lotto player scoops €55K

A lotto player in Galway city has scooped just short of €55,000 in Wednesday’s draw.

The local winner bought their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Henchy’s Daybreak, Eyre Square.





The €54,583 is half the prize amount, as a player in Cork also matched five numbers and a bonus in the same draw.

The winning numbers were: 02, 08, 12, 26, 44, 45 and the bonus was 24.

