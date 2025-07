This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway city Lotto Plus 2 player has scooped a quarter of a million euro in last night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought on Sunday from Circle K in Newcastle.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 3, 11, 12, 19, 26, 37 and the Bonus was 46.

It’s Galway’s second big win of the week as a player in Carraroe won just over 625 thousand euro in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Draw.