Galway City Library provides dedicated space for refugees to read in their own language

A new Ukrainian bookshelf has opened at Galway City Library, providing an invaluable resource to the city and county’s Ukrainian population – and a learning resource to other library users seeking to learn more about the country.

Launched last week, the initiative was spearheaded by Galway resident and Director of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Ireland, Natalya Korniyenko.

Having worked as a journalist and writer in Ukraine, Natalya brought her passion for the written word with her when she fled her home in March 2022, leaving for Ireland with her two young children shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“When I left for Ireland, I brought a few books with me and that was where I got the idea that other Ukrainians here might like to have books in Ukrainian,” she explained.

Drawing on her old contacts, she got in touch with Ukrainian writers and publishers and accumulated 250 books which are now available from ten libraries across four counties – including Galway City Library and libraries in Oranmore, Gort, Carraroe, Westside and Ballybane.

The initiative was launched last week by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, at Galway City Library alongside the city’s Deputy Mayor Alan Cheevers.

In addition to books in Ukrainian, Ms Korniyenko said she also procured a number of Ukrainian books translated into English, to provide an insight into their culture and history for all library users keen to learn more about the country.

“There is a lot of newly published works. Some authors and journalists have joined the army in Ukraine and have written about their experience,” she said.

In a presentation at the launch, Ms Korniyenko said the Russian invasion has had a devastating impact on cultural monuments, libraries and printing houses in Ukraine – and has claimed the lives of many prominent writers.

In a chink of hope, though, she said new bookshops and publishing houses have been established since the 2022 invasion, and new literary festivals founded which, she said, “demonstrated the resilience of Ukrainian culture, despite the ongoing challenges”.

The Ukrainian Ambassador, Larysa Gerasko, said books were a symbol of freedom, identity and memory.

“Throughout history, even in the most difficult times, the written word has helped us preserve our language, culture and faith in the future.

“Today, as Ukraine once again defends its freedom and independence, culture and education remain our strength and our voice to the world,” said Ms Gerasko.

Deputy Mayor Alan Cheevers highlighted the importance of libraries for people of all backgrounds and, in paying tribute to Galway Library Service, said “a well-resourced library service which allows everyone, regardless of age, nationality or financial status, to access information freely, safely and without judgement is the backbone of a strong society.

“Since 2022, Galway has welcomed many Ukrainian residents who have enriched our city and county. Initiatives like this ensure that, even far from home, people can still access their own language, stories and culture,” he said.

As well as an educational resource, the new bookshelf will also serve as a cultural exchange, said Ms Korniyenko.

“We hope that this bookshelf will become a place of connection for Ukrainians and their native language and culture, and for the Irish, an opportunity to learn more about Ukraine and Ukrainians through fiction, poetry and historical books,” she said.

At the launch of the Ukrainian bookshelf in Galway City library were, from left, Caroline Rowan, Executive Librarian, Natalya Korniyenko, Director of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Ireland, Elizabeth Keane, County and City Librarian, Deputy Mayor Alan Cheevers, Larysa Gerasko, Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Ruth Brown, Assistant Librarian, and Siobhán Arkins, Senior Executive Librarian.