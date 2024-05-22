Galway City launches cancer information campaign in Ukrainian
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An initiative which sees vital information on cervical and breast cancer translated into Ukrainian has been launched in Galway.
Galway City Partnership and the Marie Keating Foundation have teamed up to translate leaflets into Ukrainian, making health information more accessible.
The aim is to break down language barriers, and to provide clarity on the services available in Galway.
Caoimhe Killeen has been speaking to some of those involved in the process:
