Galway city labelled ‘clean’ and Ballybane ‘moderately littered’ in IBAL rankings

Galway city has retained its ‘clean’ status in 19th position in the Irish Business Against Litter rankings.

Ballybane has remained listed as ‘moderately littered’ – however it rose to 30th in the rankings.





In the city, previously heavily littered sites were found to have improved significantly, including UHG and Eyre Square.

Meanwhile, certain sites including Claude Toft Playground, Cappagh Park & Bearna Wood, Shop Street and Cross Street were given special mentions

For the first time ever, no area was deemed ‘seriously littered’, and IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says Maynooth deservedly earned the top spot.

