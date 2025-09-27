  • Services

Galway City Hosts World Oyster Opening Championships This afternoon

Galway City Hosts World Oyster Opening Championships This afternoon
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Representatives from 15 countries are in Galway this afternoon for the 2025 World Oyster Opening Championships.

The championships are part of the 71st Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival, which runs throughout the weekend at venues throughout the city and will begin with the Parade of Flags for each of the competing countries from Eyre Square at 2.15 with the St Patrick’s Brass Band and Drumadore, led by Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard and town crier Liam Silke.

This year’s event will take place on Lower Cross Street at 3 pm on a stage hosted by the Latin Quarter to determine who wins the title, with Ireland represented by Michael Moran, who won the national title last night at the Kings Head.

The championships will be streamed on the Galway Oyster Festival YouTube Channel.

The top three finalists in the Irish and World Oyster Opening Championships will receive a bottle of An Dúlamán Irish Maritime Gin, with the winner set to receive a specially commissioned Connemara Blue glass trophy, handmade in Clifden.

Councillor Neil McNelis told John Mulligan that it is exciting for Galway to host this event.

