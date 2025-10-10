  • Services

Galway City food firm signs €7m deal with Lidl

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

A Galway-based food company has signed a new supply deal with supermarket giants Lidl worth €7 million.

The deal with Galmere Fresh Foods more than doubles its contract value over the last decade.

It increases Lidl’s range of fresh products from the Ballybrit-based company, which has expanded to 16 lines of soups, sauces, meal bowls, salads and dips across Lidl’s own-brand Meadow Fresh and Deluxe lines.

Supplying Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland since 2014, the successful partnership with Galmere Fresh Foods has developed some of Lidl’s bestselling products, such as Lidl’s Deluxe Seafood Chowder, available in Lidl’s 231 stores across the island of Ireland, with many products also exported to the UK and Europe for promotional listings.

Galmere Fresh Foods has been producing fine Irish food since 1989 and for more than 30 years has been working with local growers to produce inspired recipes.

Founded originally in the kitchen of prominent city restaurateur JJ Coppinger, Galmere is now based in a 33,000 square foot certified organic, BRC AA+ accredited facility.

With a focus on fresh and quality produce, its product lines have expanded recently to add a new range of convenient, high nutrition meal options including Lidl’s Deluxe Immune Boosting Curried Butternut Squash Soup which won gold at the Irish Food Quality and Drink Awards 2025, as well as Lidl’s High Protein Mexican Bean and High Protein Chicken Soup and Lidl’s Deluxe Immune Boosting Root Vegetable Soup which all took home silver awards.

Luke Judge, Senior Buyer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “Galmere Fresh Foods has been a long-term valued partner to Lidl over the past decade and we’re delighted to play our part in their continued growth and success.

“As a retailer committed to supporting the local agri-food sector, we are always looking to see how we can grow our business with local Irish suppliers where possible.”

Andrew Keegan, Business Development Manager at Galmere Fresh Foods said that since their partnership with Lidl Ireland began in 2014, they had substantially grown their offering and brand.

“It’s been a joy to see so many of the products we developed for Lidl Ireland go on to win multiple awards,” he added.

Pictured: €7m deal: Andrew Keegan, Business Development Manager at Galmere Fresh Foods and Luke Judge, Senior Buyer at Lidl Ireland.

