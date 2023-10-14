Galway City follows county lead to rule out Property Tax hike

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Galway City homeowners have been spared an increase in Local Property Tax after councillors voted down a proposal to add 15% to the LPT bill next year.
City councillors followed the lead of their country cousins on Galway County Council, who also rejected an LPT hike proposed by management.
At Monday’s Council meeting, Director of Services for Finance, Helen Kilroy, warned of a gaping hole in the authority’s budget for next year – a deficit of €7.4m.
She said an increase of 15% in LPT would net the Council €1.3m.
Green Party councillors Niall Murphy and Martina O’Connor proposed the hike but their motion was rejected by all other councillors including FF, FG, Labour, Social Democrats and Independents.
Most councillors who spoke against raising LPT said families were already struggling with higher mortgages and spiralling cost-of-living.
The two Greens abstained on a vote to maintain the LPT at its current level.
Cllr Murphy said Galway was an “outlier” in keeping LPT low. He said taxes would have to be raised elsewhere or services would be reduced.
Galway County Council CE Liam Conneally had urged vouncillors in September to increase LPT by 155 next year. He said it would bring in an extra €2.3m income to help plug a deficit of €8.5m. But they unanimously agreed to retain the current rate of LPT.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Future still far from clear on greenway plan
The company which withdrew from developing the greenway between Athlone to Galway may tender agai...
University Hospital Galway ceremony remembers lost babies
In recognition of International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day, staff from the Maternity Departmen...
Galway City Council ‘paying prices inflated by 40%’
A premium of as much as 30% or 40% for goods and services was being added to some Galway City Cou...
Rector celebrates 25th anniversary of ordination
Last weekend marked a milestone for the rector of St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church in Galway – as s...
Vulnerable will be hit by healthcare workers’ strike
Thousands of vulnerable people across Galway could be badly affected by a strike of healthcare wo...
Sinister targeting of councillors souring local politics in Galway
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley It would be easy to dismiss it as...
Mike in conversation about new novel, Plague of Souls
Author Mike McCormack will be at Kennys’ Bookshop in Galway City next Tuesday, October 17, at 6pm...
It’s gold for Garry at UK awards
Druid’s Artistic Director Garry Hynes won the Best Director award at the 2023 UK Theatre Awards o...
An Triail – powerful play from 1960s that remains relevant
AN TRIAIL - LÉIRMHEAS LE BERNIE Ní FHLATHARTA Local theatre company Fíbín has just finished it...