Galway City East moves to fifth count

Irish Freedom Party candidate Susan Feeney has been eliminated on the fourth count in Galway City East.

The fourth count involved the re-distribution of Solidarity/People Before Profit Denman Rooke’s 91 votes. The biggest beneficiary was colleague Conor Burke of Solidarity/People Before Profit who took 44 votes or 48% – keeping him in the race for longer.

Nobody has yet reached the quota. So Feeney’s 120 votes will now be redistributed.

Returning Officer Gary McMahon said they would now simultaneously start counting in Galway City Central.

Galway City East

6 seats

Electorate: 18,110

Total poll: 8,102

Spoiled votes: 101

Total valid poll: 8,001

Quota: 1,144

Third count

Distribution of Lynch’s votes

*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+7) 1,040

*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+5) 1,017

*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+4) 928

*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+0) 740

Forde , Shane (FG) (+0) 667

Burke, Aisling (SF) (+8) 636

Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+8) 596

*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+4) 422

Tully, Michael (Ind) (+9) 365

Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+4) 338

Delaney Heaslip, J (SD) (+2) 311

Mathias, Joyce (GP) (+3) 295

Corcoráin, Cormac (Aontú) (+4) 158

Burke, Conor (Sol/PBP) (+4) 137

Gibbons, Jacinta (TIP) (+3) 133

Feeney, Susan (IFP) 113 (+1) 118

Rooke, Denman (Sol/PBP) (+1) 91

Non-transferable: 3

Fourth count

Distribution of Rooke’s votes

*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+0) 1,040

*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+1) 1,018

*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+1) 929

*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+0) 740

Forde , Shane (FG) (+0) 667

Burke, Aisling (SF) (+9) 645

Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+11) 607

*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+2) 424

Tully, Michael (Ind) (+2) 367

Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+2) 340

Delaney Heaslip, J (SD) (+13) 324

Mathias, Joyce (GP) (+3) 298

Burke, Conor (Sol/PBP) (+44) 181

Corcoráin, Cormac (Aontú) (+0) 158

Gibbons, Jacinta (TIP) (+0) 133

Feeney, Susan (IFP) (+2) 120 ELIM

Non transferable: 8