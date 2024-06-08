Galway City East moves to fifth count
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Irish Freedom Party candidate Susan Feeney has been eliminated on the fourth count in Galway City East.
The fourth count involved the re-distribution of Solidarity/People Before Profit Denman Rooke’s 91 votes. The biggest beneficiary was colleague Conor Burke of Solidarity/People Before Profit who took 44 votes or 48% – keeping him in the race for longer.
Nobody has yet reached the quota. So Feeney’s 120 votes will now be redistributed.
Returning Officer Gary McMahon said they would now simultaneously start counting in Galway City Central.
Galway City East
6 seats
Electorate: 18,110
Total poll: 8,102
Spoiled votes: 101
Total valid poll: 8,001
Quota: 1,144
Third count
Distribution of Lynch’s votes
*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+7) 1,040
*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+5) 1,017
*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+4) 928
*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+0) 740
Forde , Shane (FG) (+0) 667
Burke, Aisling (SF) (+8) 636
Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+8) 596
*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+4) 422
Tully, Michael (Ind) (+9) 365
Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+4) 338
Delaney Heaslip, J (SD) (+2) 311
Mathias, Joyce (GP) (+3) 295
Corcoráin, Cormac (Aontú) (+4) 158
Burke, Conor (Sol/PBP) (+4) 137
Gibbons, Jacinta (TIP) (+3) 133
Feeney, Susan (IFP) 113 (+1) 118
Rooke, Denman (Sol/PBP) (+1) 91
Non-transferable: 3
Fourth count
Distribution of Rooke’s votes
*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+0) 1,040
*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+1) 1,018
*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+1) 929
*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+0) 740
Forde , Shane (FG) (+0) 667
Burke, Aisling (SF) (+9) 645
Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+11) 607
*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+2) 424
Tully, Michael (Ind) (+2) 367
Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+2) 340
Delaney Heaslip, J (SD) (+13) 324
Mathias, Joyce (GP) (+3) 298
Burke, Conor (Sol/PBP) (+44) 181
Corcoráin, Cormac (Aontú) (+0) 158
Gibbons, Jacinta (TIP) (+0) 133
Feeney, Susan (IFP) (+2) 120 ELIM
Non transferable: 8
More like this:
Lynch eliminated in Galway City East
Independent candidate David Lynch has been eliminated after the second count for Galway City East...
Geraghty just ahead of Connolly in Ballinasloe tally
Councillor Declan Geraghty will crown a great day for Independent Ireland in Galway, as he is set...
Cheevers tops poll in Galway City East
Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Alan Cheevers has topped the poll in Galway City East, securing 1,031 votes – ...
Curley on the home strait!
Councillor Shane Curley is in line to top the poll in Loughrea, tallies suggest. The Fianna Fá...
Thomas set to top the poll in Conamara South
Councillor Noel Thomas will top the poll in Conamara South, taking 14.4% of first prefe...
Connemara North returns all four sitting Councillors
All four sitting councillors have been re-elected in Connemara North after the completion of the ...
Killilea takes Byrne’s old seat
A fourth councillor has been elected in the Gort-Kinvara constituency, leaving just one seat to b...
Dolan set to coast home in Athenry/Oranmore
Fianna Fáil Councillor Albert Dolan will top the poll in Athenry/Oranmore; tallies indicate that ...
Walsh is second past the post in Connemara North
Councillor Seamus Walsh secured the second seat in the Connemara North poll after getting 73 tran...