Galway City: Counting to resume at 10am

Counting of votes in the local elections for Galway City Council resumes this Sunday morning at 10am.

Just two city councillors out of a total of 18 have been elected so far – Declan McDonnell (Ind) in City East and Mike Cubbard (Ind) in City Central.

The count resumes today with the distribution of the 200 votes of Labour’s Liam Boyle, who was eliminated on the fifth count in City East.

The second count in City Central is expected shortly after.

Counting of City West votes has not started yet.

In City East, Cllr McDonnell will be followed by Terry O’Flaherty (Ind), and Alan Cheevers (FF).

Then comes Mike Crowe (FF) and Noel Larkin (Ind); with sitting Councillors Mairéad Farrell (SF) and John Walsh (FG) locked in 6th and 7th place, in the battle for six seats.

Owen Hanley (Soc Dems), who is less than 50 behind Cllr Walsh, can’t be ruled out either.

In City Central, Ollie Crowe (FF) will take the second seat, and former Galway footballer, Eddie Hoare (FG) the third. Frank Fahy (FG) is holding his own in fourth, with a scattering of Left candidates in the mix for the remaining two seats, including John McDonagh (Lab), Martina O’Connor (Greens), Sharon Nolan (Soc Dems) and Colette Connolly (Ind). There is just 51 votes separating the lowest of those four candidates and the highest, so it’s all to play for.

Mark Lohan, the sitting Sinn Féin Councillor, will lose his seat.