Galway City Councillors call for Independent Commercial Review of Pálás Cinema

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An independent commercial review of the Palás cinema needs to be carried out as a matter of urgency.

That’s the call from city councillors, whose meeting was adjourned yesterday evening due to a large protest at City Hall, demanding they take action to prevent the closure of the arthouse cinema.

In mid-December, the three-screen facility announced it will close at the end of February, due to rising costs.

Councillors emphasised that they would also like to see the cinema remain open, saying they didn’t appreciate receiving abusive emails from members of the public on the matter.

Mayor of Galway, Cllr Peter Keane reminded the Council Chamber that they were the ones ‘who put the finance on the table in the first place’.