Galway City Councillors asked to back hike in property tax

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Galway City Councillors will be asked to increase Local Property Tax (LPT) by 15% at their meeting next Monday – but look set to reject any such increase with next year’s local elections on the horizon. 

In a presentation to members of the Corporate Policy Group of councillors on Monday, the Galway City Tribune understands that a stark warning over the local authority’s finances was issued.

Documents seen by this newspaper show a €7.4 million black hole in City Hall’s finances for 2024 and in an attempt to bridge some of the gap, the Council Executive has recommended increasing LPT by the maximum amount allowable – 15% – which would net €1.3 million.

Just one submission was received to the public consultation on varying the basic LPT rate.

However, the proposal is unlikely to gather much support among councillors who will face the electorate next June.

Cllr Níall McNelis (Lab) said this week that he would not be supporting an increase, despite there being “good arguments” in favour of hiking the rate.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the October 6 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.

