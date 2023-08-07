  • Services

Galway City Councillor calls for urgent update on Derelict Tourist Office in Salthill

Published:

Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis has called on Galway City Council tourism and economic development departments for an urgent update on where planning is for a proposed business that was successful in its bid to use the Derelict Tourist Office in Salthill.

The building ceased operating as a tourist office in 2012 and has proved difficult to get up and running again.

It was also recently vandalised by graffiti on its roof which has been removed following calls by local councillors.

Councillor McNelis says that a solution must be found for the building.

