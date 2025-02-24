Galway City Council Wins Best Trail/ Waterway in Ireland award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council has won the Best Trail/ Waterway in Ireland for the Eglinton Canal Active Travel Scheme in the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards

The winning project saw the rejuvenation of an historic canal towpath, and the construction of new crossings and traffic calming measures to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.

It’s now a car-free city-centre trail with seamless connections to destinations including Galway Cathedral, University of Galway, and University Hospital Galway, as well as the City Centre and the Spanish Arch.

Now in their 19th year, the Awards recognise and celebrate the work of local authorities within communities. and the national ceremony took place in Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork