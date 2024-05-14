Galway City Council urged to tackle serious litter problem in Doughiska
Galway City Council is being urged to tackle a serious litter problem in Doughiska.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says the litter problem is creating a serious issue with rats on the main road.
He says a lack of bins is partially to blame and it must be addressed by Galway City Council.
Councillor Cheevers says bins in public spaces are really important.
