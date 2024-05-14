Galway City Council urged to tackle serious litter problem in Doughiska

Galway City Council is being urged to tackle a serious litter problem in Doughiska.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says the litter problem is creating a serious issue with rats on the main road.





He says a lack of bins is partially to blame and it must be addressed by Galway City Council.

Councillor Cheevers says bins in public spaces are really important.

