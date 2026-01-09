Galway City Council urged to act on damp and mould in HAP and RAS homes

By Avril Horan

A call has been made for action to tackle dampness and mould in rented properties that is affecting tenants’ health.

Cllr Helen Ogbu (Lab) has asked Galway City Council to urgently address poor living conditions in Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) and Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) properties.

Her proposal follows reports that some tenants living in HAP and RAS accommodation are experiencing persistent damp and mould issues.

She is requesting that the Council acknowledge the long-term health impacts of prolonged exposure, including serious respiratory illnesses.

“The prevalence of dampness and mould in HAP and RAS properties in Galway is causing serious concern among tenants, with some reports indicating severe health impacts,” she says in a motion submitted to Galway City Council.

“It is imperative that Galway City Council takes proactive steps to safeguard residents’ health and wellbeing, and ensure that all housing under its remit meets safe and habitable standards.”

Cllr Ogbu references the introduction of Awaab’s Law in the UK, after the death of a two-year-old child due to prolonged exposure to mould in social housing.

The legislation places strict legal obligations on landlords to investigate and remedy hazards such as damp and mould within fixed timeframes.

She wants a comprehensive audit of all HAP and RAS properties under the Council’s remit to identify and record the extent of damp and mould issues.

She is also seeking clear protocols for landlords and property managers, as well as safe reporting channels for tenants without fear of blame or reprisal.

Meanwhile, Cllr Clodagh Higgins (FG) is requesting that the Government provide greater certainty around housing delivery.

She is seeking the publication of annual housing delivery targets for Galway city, priority funding to unlock housing land, and direct engagement with the Department of Housing to address local delivery challenges.

These housing-related proposals are due to be brought before Galway City Council this month.

The wider impact of the housing crisis is also highlighted by Cllr Níall McNelis, who says the latest homelessness figures show the crisis continuing to worsen in what is “a national disgrace.”

“This is not an accident or a temporary spike,” he says, citing national statistics.

“Almost 17,000 people are now in emergency accommodation, including more than 5,300 children, and the numbers continue to climb relentlessly.”

Landlords, he says, are leaving the rental market due to uncertainty created by proposed legislation.

“Minister Browne’s RTB rent hike bill is confusing and incoherent,” he says.

“I am getting calls daily from individuals and families, some of whom have been long-term tenants for 17 to 20 years. This is a complete mess, and the Government is intent on making it worse.”

“We need long-term homes, not short-term fixes that keep people cycling through emergency accommodation,” he says.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Cllr Helen Ogbu (Lab)