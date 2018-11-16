Galway City Council to deliver 500 social housing units

Galway City Tribune – Galway City Council is set to meet its housing targets between now and 2021, with almost 500 new units to be provided across a range of schemes, the majority of them on the western fringe of the urban area.

This week’s City Council meeting heard that a total of 372 housing units will be provided in the Ballymoneen Road area on four separate plots with a further 118 due to come on stream in the Ballybane and Monivea Road areas.

City Council Chief Executive, Brendan McGrath, told councillors that the local authority was on schedule to meet its housing targets up to 2021 – however, after that, he expressed concerns over the availability of suitable land.

“We will achieve our 2021 targets, but already I’m worried that after 2021 we will find it difficult to get the land we need for new houses.

“We are out there competing for available lands. We are using every opportunity we can, to try and acquire land, but after that I am already worried about being able to get the land we require,” said Brendan McGrath.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, including a list of locations for the new homes , see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.